Suspect Robs 93-Year-Old At Park City Center

LANCASTER – Police are looking for a man who robbed a 93-year-old individual inside Lancaster’s Park City Center. On June 2,, just after 9 a.m., the male suspect assaulted and robbed the elderly person. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police Detective Adam Flurry at flurrya@lancasterpolice.com or calling 717-735-3444. Tipsters may remain anonymous.