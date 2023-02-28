Suspect Nabbed In Lancaster County Fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County have arrested 36-year-old Handy Rodriguez in connection with the theft of diesel fuel at numerous Sheetz gas station locations. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of Access Device Fraud after several victims reported their credit cards showed unauthorized purchases of over $300 in diesel fuel at Sheetz gas stations. Rodriguez was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment and was released after posting bail. Anyone with similar cases involving a 2013 White Isuzu bearing Florida Registration 67ABQV is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Officer Bret McFarland at 717-426-1164.

