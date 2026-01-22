Suspect In Lancaster Township Apartment Complex Arson Going To Court

LANCASTER – A New York man charged with setting fire to a Lancaster Township apartment complex that left multiple residents displaced will have his case proceed to county court. 38-year-old Husani Laviscount of Queens is charged with a single count each of arson, burglary, risking catastrophe, and criminal mischief as well as eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is accused of breaking into a unit in the Kensington Club apartment complex in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane and setting the fire in April 2021. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before the flames damaged most of the interior of a two-story apartment and spread to five other units. Eight people were inside the affected apartments when the fire began, though none were injured. An investigation identified six different locations where fires were set inside the apartment. All of the smoke detectors inside the apartment had been sabotaged, delaying notification of danger to the residents and the fire department, and allowing the blaze to cause greater destruction. Laviscount remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to being deemed a flight risk.