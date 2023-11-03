Suspect In Harrisburg Juveniles Shooting In Custody

HARRISBURG -Police have a suspect in custody after a Sunday, October 29th shooting that injured three juveniles in Harrisburg. Officers responded to the area of North 18th and Regina Streets around 3:30 p.m. and found a 13-year-old, 11-year-old, and 3-year-old with injuries. They were taken to local hospitals. Harrisburg Police have charged 20-year-old Mandjou Sylla with multiple counts of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and felony firearms violations.