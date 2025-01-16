Suspect In Gettysburg College Assault Extradited

PARIS (AP) – French Appeal Court prosecutors say an American man accused of sexually assaulting a Gettysburg College student in 2013 is being extradited to the United States. 31-year-old Ian Clearly of Saratoga, CA was handed over to U.S. authorities at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Cleary was detained in April after a three-year search. He has been held in custody pending extradition proceedings since his arrest. Cleary had been the subject of an international search since PA authorities issued a 2021 warrant in the case. The arrest warrant accuses Cleary of stalking an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student at a party in 2013, sneaking into her dorm, and sexually assaulting her while she texted friends for help. He was a 20-year-old Gettysburg student at the time, but didn’t return to campus. The accuser, Shannon Keeler, gathered witnesses and evidence and spent years urging officials to file charges. She went to authorities again in 2021 after discovering Facebook messages that seemed to come from Cleary’s account.