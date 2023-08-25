Suspect In Appalachian Trail Fires In Custody

PERRY COUNTY – State Police, who were searching for a man involved with setting fires along the Appalachian Trail in Juniata Township, Perry County, report that he was taken into custody this morning. Rangers with DCNR made contact with 27-year-old David Browne, who physically assaulted one of the rangers on scene yesterday in the 1500 block of Little Buffalo Road. Browne fled and a search was initiated with negative results. Police said due to safety concerns for first responders, the search for Browne was temporarily suspended. Browne had been reported missing by Cumberland County authorities from his Shippensburg home.