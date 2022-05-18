Suspect From Double Fatal Crash In East Petersburg Borough Now In Custody

LANCASTER – CESAR TORRES, age 38, of Pembroke Pines, Florida is now in the custody of the Broward County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting further legal process and extradition for return to the Commonwealth to face criminal charges. A criminal arrest warrant was issued for TORRES by the NLCRPD in April of 2022. Charges result from a crash on May 22, 2021. NLCRPD officers responded to a vehicle collision involving fire, between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough. The pickup truck had overturned, resting on its roof and was engulfed by fire. The tractor-trailer, operated by TORRES, was also engulfed in fire; the defendant had no injuries. The two occupants in the pickup truck, siblings BRANDIE and LEONARD KASPER, were trapped inside and later pronounced dead at the scene. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and concluded the victims died as a direct result of smoke inhalation and thermal burns and multiple traumatic injuries they received as a result of the collision. TORRES has been charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony and involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor. Torres also faces summary offenses.