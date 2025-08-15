Suspect Blackmailing Arson Victim Waives Hearing

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man charged with threatening to blackmail the victim of an arson fire he was accused of committing in order to keep her from testifying against him will have his case proceed to county court after waiving his preliminary hearing. 45-year-old Aaron Hugar of Mount Joy is accused of repeatedly contacting the victim between April and July and threatening to release incriminating videos of her in an effort to intimidate her against testifying against him in a February incident in which he was charged with multiple arson offenses. Hugar is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.