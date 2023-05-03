Suspect Arrested In Lancaster Homicide

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting. On May 1 at 2:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the first block of W. New Street and found 68-year-old Israel Lugo of Lancaster with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, but later died. After an investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Edwin Concepcion of Lancaster on criminal homicide and other charges. Officers with the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team and the Lancaster Police took Concepcion into custody in the 300 block of S. Queen Street without incident.