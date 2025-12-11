Survey Examines PA Farmers Market Shopping

UNIVERSITY PARK – Data compiled by Penn State Extension found nearly two-thirds of customers at PA farmers markets shop at these markets at least twice per month, and the average customer spends over $31 during each trip. Extension educators conducted an in-depth survey across various markets to gain insight into shopper behaviors, preferences, and areas of interest. Brian Moyer with Penn State Extension says the knowledge can help market vendors enhance their operations and refine their offerings. Farmers markets play a crucial role in PA’s local food economy, offering fresh, locally grown products while fostering community ties. With more than 330 farmers markets in PA generating an estimated $500 million in sales over a six-month period, understanding consumer trends and habits is crucial in determining the impact of farmers markets on the state’s economy. Fresh produce remains the cornerstone of farmers market shopping in PA with nearly 87% of respondents purchasing vegetables and fruit. Bread and baked goods also performed strongly, with about 73% of shoppers selecting these items. Moyer said PA farmers markets are thriving, attracting steady weekly attendance, and a dedicated customer base. The full results of the survey can be found by clicking on the picture below.