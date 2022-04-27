Surplus Has PA Lawmakers Thinking Business Tax Cut

HARRISBURG = State lawmakers in Harrisburg are moving toward billions of dollars in business tax cuts. The PA House voted overwhelmingly for a cut in the Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99% to 8.99% and lower taxes for more than 93,000 businesses across the Keystone State. The bill would continue to cut the rate by .5% annually for the next two years if the Commonwealth has a General Fund budget surplus of more than $500 million. House Bill 1960 now goes to the state Senate. PA’s revenues are exceptionally strong this fiscal year. The most recent Revenue Department figures show the year-to-date general fund collections are about $2.7 billion above projections through March.