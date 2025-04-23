Supreme Court Signals Support For Maryland Parents

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is signaling support for the religious rights of Maryland parents who want to remove their children from elementary school classes using storybooks with LGBTQ characters. The court seemed likely Tuesday to find the Montgomery County school system could not require school children to sit through lessons involving the books if parents expressed religious objections to them. The court has repeatedly endorsed claims of religious discrimination in recent years. The school board introduced the storybooks in an effort to better reflect the district’s diversity. Parents sued after the school system stopped allowing them to opt-out their children from lessons that included the books. The court’s decision is expected by early summer.