Support For Warnings On Social Media Platforms

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry joined a coalition of 42 state Attorneys General urging Congress to require a Surgeon General’s warning on social media platforms that have proven to be addictive and harmful to children. The letter to Congress is Henry’s latest effort to hold social media companies accountable and provide protections to users who are targeted on algorithm-driven platforms. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy proposed warning labels that outline the significant mental health risks that social media presents to adolescents. During the 2023-24 school year, Henry visited PA school districts and many students pointed to social media as playing a role in acts of violence. In June 2024, the Attorney General’s Office released its findings from the discussions in a report. The Attorney General’s Office also coordinates the Safe2Say Something program, which offers students and anyone else a platform to anonymously report threats and concerns about violence and bullying. Data collected from Safe2Say reporting shows social media often plays a significant role in those incidents.