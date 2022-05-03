Support For Small Businesses In PA

HARRISBURG – PA Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver is highlighting the importance of small businesses and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their favorite local shops during Small Business Week. The celebration take place this week as proclaimed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The Commonwealth is home to more than 1 million small businesses that employ about 2.5 million workers. Data shows 39.4% of small business owners are women. 16.6% are racial minorities and 6.3% are veteran-owned. For every $100 spent at a small business, $48 goes back into the local economy in which the business is located.