Support Children Of Prisoners At Christmas Through Angel Tree

LANCASTER – This is the time of year where people can help Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree make sure that every child feels loved this year as they deliver gifts to children with a parent in prison. Your generosity will help deliver a gift, the Gospel message, and a note from their incarcerated parent to an Angel Tree child. Thanks to you, they’ll remember this Christmas for the rest of their lives. Over 35,900 Angel Tree children are still in need of a sponsor. One child can be sponsored with a $30 contribution. Persons can click on the banner below to select a child who is seeking a sponsor. You can also call 1-800-55-ANGEL for more information or to sponsor a child.

