Superior Court Affirms Life Sentence Given To Lancaster City Murderer

LANCASTER – The Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed the conviction of a Lancaster city killer last week upholding Raymond Speller’s sentence and denying the five claims the defendant argued on appeal. The Superior Court denied Speller’s claims based on the finding there was no evidence the defendant acted in self-defense and – under no imminent danger – left the safety of a residence before walking down the street and around a corner to seek out and shoot the victim, who sat defenseless in a parked car. Speller was convicted by jury May 28, 2021, after a three-day trial on charges of first-degree homicide, persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced Oct. 29, 2021, to life in prison plus 7 ½ to 20 years by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright. Speller remains in state prison.