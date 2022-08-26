Suit: District Defamed Teacher Over Jan. 6 Trump Rally

ALLENTOWN, PA – A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district. Jason Moorehead claims the Allentown School District destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Moorehead says he was nowhere near the Capitol that day. The school district ordered him back to work after its probe found he didn’t break any district rules by going to the Trump rally. Moorehead refused, claiming district officials turned the community against him and made it impossible for him to teach. The district fired him last month. Moorehead is seeking monetary damages and a retraction.