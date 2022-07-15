Suicide Prevention Hotline Becoming “988”

LANCASTER – Beginning tomorrow, people experiencing a mental health crisis will be able to call or text a three-digit number – 988 – to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and connect with mental health professionals trained to respond to such emergencies. The hotline will provide 24/7, free and confidential emotional support around the country to those in mental health distress. The new number will connect the caller to a certified crisis center in the area where the call is placed. The hotline is made up of a network of 200 local crisis centers around the country. When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary. You get more information about 988 by clicking on the banner below.

