Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Underway

HARRISBURG – September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and multiple agencies gathered to raise awareness about suicide prevention efforts. PA Human Services Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Kristen Houser says the month is a time for help and support. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline officially launched nationwide providing no-cost crisis response support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition to 988, other resources are available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including:

Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741

Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990)

Get Help Now Hotline (for substance use disorders): 1-800-662-4357

Pennsylvania Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-888-772-7227 or pcar.org/help-in-pa

National Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-799-7233 or PCADV.org.