Suicide Awareness Proposed At PA State Parks

HARRISBURG – A measure which would require all PA state parks to prominently post information about suicide awareness and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is being proposed by two Bucks County House Republicans. Reps. Kristin Marcell and Kathleen Tomlinson say our state parks and forests are wonderful and beautiful resources which are enjoyed by people for many different purposes. But parks are occasionally visited by those who are in mental distress and have used them to take their own lives. There have been a few suicides and attempted suicides in local parks in Bucks County, including 21-year-old Lindsey Piccone, who ended her life in Tyler State Park. The lawmakers say having such information available may save an individual’s life, which is clearly a step worth taking. Both have issued a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of their proposal.