Successful “Thon” Helps Pediatric Cancer Patients

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Hundreds of Penn State students have raised more than $15 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon, which is billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. It topped last year’s total of $13.7 million. Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Officials say the marathon, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has raised $204 million and the fund has helped over 4,800 families.