Substance Abuse Recovery Bill Passed By PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – The PA House Human Services Committee approved legislation which would strengthen programs for individuals recovering from substance abuse. Bill sponsor, Blair County Rep. Jim Gregory, a member of the committee, says support for individuals dealing with substance abuse should not end when a person enters recovery. Creating the Lifetime Recovery from Substance Abuse Grant Program would ensure that the state continues to help these individuals and reduce the rate of relapse. The grant program created under House Bill 1650 targets the development, expansion, and improvement of the system of delivery for recovery support services in the state, including peer and family support, mentoring services, housing, and assistance with finding employment. Grants would be funded through the state budget to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention. The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.