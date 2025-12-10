Subpoenas Seek Answers In Using Taxpayer Money For Shapiro’s Private Residence

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee issued three subpoenas – two of which were related to the unprecedented expenditure of $1 million on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s private residence. The effort to authorize the subpoenas came after months of stonewalling and incomplete responses from state agencies and local officials. Committee Chairman, Sen. Jarrett Coleman of Lehigh & Bucks Counties said,“No administration – Republican or Democrat – should be allowed to operate in the shadows when public funds are involved. Are we just going to give every future governor a blank check to spend on security without any oversight?” In addition to the $32 million in upgrades to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, another $1 million in taxpayer money was quietly spent on modifying the governor’s private home in Montgomery County. No one in the General Assembly was informed about the expenditure until Coleman began asking questions of the administration in October. Coleman added, “Oversight is not a partisan issue. It’s a constitutional responsibility.” The committee authorized subpoenas to compel the production of documents by Fri., Jan. 16, 2026, at noon.