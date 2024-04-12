Student Teacher Stipend Program Applications Come In To PHEAA

HARRISBURG – The PA Higher Education Assistance Agency says they have received thousands of applications for PA’s first-ever student-teacher stipends. PHEAA reported receiving more than 4,000 applications Thursday, the first day the window for applications opened. Lawmakers approved $10 million for the stipends last year as a way to help with the state’s teacher shortage. The program will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. Lawmakers created a program to give a stipend of at least $10,000 or $15,000, depending on the district. Stipend recipients must commit to teaching in PA for three years and must be enrolled in an approved Educator Preparation Program at a higher education institution in the state. Information and applications are being accepted at pheaa.org/StudentTeacher.