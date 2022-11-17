Student Charged With Secretly Recording Teachers

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – A 17-year-old student at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center in Willow Street is accused of secretly recording teachers and staff at the center. West Lampeter Township Police investigated the incident and have charged the unidentified juvenile with Interception, Disclosure or Use of Wire, Electronic or Oral Communications, and Criminal Use of Communication Facility, both graded as a Felony of the 3rd degree. Police did not disclose why the recordings were made.