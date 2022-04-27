Student Charged In Warwick Bomb Threat

LITITZ – Police took a 15-year-old Warwick High School student into custody following a reported explosives threat at the high school. The school contacted authorities after receiving a report of a student with a possible explosive device in their backpack. A student communicated a message on social media that they had a “bomb” and it would go off in 5 minutes. Another student saw the message and immediately contacted a district staff member. The high school was placed on a lock-down. The student who communicated the threat was quickly detained and it was verified that there was no explosive device. The student was removed from school property and subsequently released to their parents with charges filed with the Office of Juvenile Probation. The student has been charged with making terroristic threats and a threat to use weapons of mass destruction. At no time was any student or staff member in danger during the course of the investigation.