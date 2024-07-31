Strong Armed Robbery Investigation In Hanover

HANOVER – York County authorities are investigating a strong-armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, July 30 around 12:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Moul Avenue in Hanover Borough. A 15-year-old Hanover juvenile was approached by a male subject to engage in a sales transaction. The male subject then physically attacked the juvenile, taking the juvenile’s money, a cell phone, and drug paraphernalia. The victim, who was able to flee from the attacker, received minor injuries from the assault. The suspect is described as being a white male, about 5’ 10” tall, with a slender build and having short blond hair. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown logo. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575.