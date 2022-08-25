Strike Vote Impacts Several Area Nursing Homes

PENNSYLVANIA – Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in PA voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. Workers at Guardian Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Priority Healthcare say they are being offered lower raises than last year, despite nursing homes receiving a $600 million investment in funding from the state budget. The money, much of it recurring, is taxpayer dollars and comes with accountability to ensure 70% goes to staffing and bedside care. Local nursing homes under the strike notice include Rose City Nursing & Rehab in Lancaster, The Meadows at Blue Ridge & West Shore in Camp Hill, and Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehab in Reading. Strikes are set to start September 2nd.