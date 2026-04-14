Strengthening Relationships Between PA & The Netherlands

PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA First Lady Lori Shapiro welcomed the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Philadelphia during a working visit to the United States – touring Independence Hall, visiting the Liberty Bell, and convening a roundtable with the CEOs of Dutch multi-national businesses to encourage them to increase investment in PA. During their visit, the Governor, First Lady, and Their Majesties highlighted the long-standing relationship between PA and the Netherlands, dating back to the Commonwealth’s founding in 1681, while underscoring shared economic ties ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. Gov. Shapiro said, “We’re honored to welcome Their Majesties to the Commonwealth as we celebrate the historic friendship between PA and the Netherlands.” He added that for centuries, Pennsylvanians have benefited from this productive relationship and his administration looks forward to strengthening those ties and our shared commitment to economic opportunity and innovation.