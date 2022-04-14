Strengthening PA’s Commitment To Chesapeake Bay Watershed

GAP – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by conservation partners at Welsh Vista Farms in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, to highlight a program facilitating on-farm and community conservation management. The Conservation Excellence Grant program invested over $4 million in 68 conservation projects since 2019, strengthening conservation efforts across six counties in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The program is administered by the State Conservation Commission in partnership with County Conservation Districts to provide financial and technical support to implement best management practices on agricultural operations in high-priority areas throughout the state. It offers farmers financial options through a bundle of grants, loans, and tax credits to implement best management practices such as cover-cropping, stream-bank restoration, nutrient management plans, and more. Eligible projects are reimbursed for costs. Lancaster County Conservation District has committed more than $1.6 million in grant funds to 31 conservation projects across the county.