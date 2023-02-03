Strengthening PA Election Security With Constitutional Amendments

HARRISBURG – Voters in PA would be able to decide through a ballot referendum if the state Constitution should be amended to include several new election security reforms. Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties and Sen. Chris Gebhard of Lebanon, Berks, & Lancaster Counties introduced Senate Bill 292 in an effort to repeal some of the provisions in existing election law created through Act 77. The proposal would eliminate “no-excuse” mail-in voting, establish a mandatory deadline for mailed ballots to be received by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, impose a mandatory signature verification for all mailed ballots., and eliminate the permanent mail-in and absentee voter list. The bill must be passed by the PA Senate and House during two consecutive sessions for the constitutional amendments to appear on the May 2025 ballot. The bill has been referred to the Senate State Government Committee where it will await a vote.