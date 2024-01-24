Strasburg Man Waives Preliminary Hearing

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man charged with 14 offenses related to the sex abuse of minors waived his preliminary hearing before a judge. 28-year-old David Griffith of Strasburg will face child pornography, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, harassment, and other charges in Lancaster County Court. State Police began investigating Griffith for child sexual abuse allegations in Oct. 2023. Griffith was employed by Phoenix Academy, volunteered at Lampeter-Strasburg School District as a middle school music director, and worked as a manager at Village Greens Mini Golf. Griffith was charged Nov. 20, 2023. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. Bail was set at $50,000 and court records show it has been posted.