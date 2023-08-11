Strasburg Man Convicted Of Numerous Charges

LANCASTER -A Lancaster County man was convicted of charges regarding sex offenses occurring around 2018. 34-year-old Derrick Myers of Strasburg was found guilty by jury of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, and numerous other charges after a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court. The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sexually violent predator determination before sentencing at a later date. Bail was raised to $1 million. Myers was remanded to Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing.