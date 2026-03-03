Strange Discovery At Lancaster Country Club

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Hoboken, New Jersey man is facing charges after he drove his vehicle into a pond at the Lancaster County Club. On Thursday, February 26 around 10:38 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the scene. An investigation found that 50-year-old Sung Chun drove onto the property on Wednesday, February 25th around 8:30 p.m. and across portions of the golf course. He ultimately drove into a pond, exited the vehicle, and walked away without reporting the incident. He spent the night at a local hotel. Chun returned to the location while police were on scene investigating the incident. Chun was cited for Trespass by Motor Vehicle.