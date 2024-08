Stormy Weather For The Region This Week

LANCASTER – Be alert for some stormy weather for our region throughout today and tomorrow. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says heavy thunderstorms, rain, and the possibility of damaging winds will come from a cold front moving through. There is the possibility of even some flash flooding. By Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby will arrive here and could bring some heavy rains and the potential of flooding for the region.