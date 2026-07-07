Stormy Weather Claims Two Lives At Campground

CARLISLE – State Police in Carlisle are investigating the deaths of two people at the Mountain Creek Campground at 349 Pine Grove Road in Gardners, Cumberland County. On July 4th around 6:27 p.m., troopers responded to the scene for a report of a tree that fell onto a campsite during stormy conditions. The victims were later identified as 45-year-old Pamela Landis and her 11-year-old son, Andre from St. Thomas, Franklin County. One other person sustained a non-life threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.