Storm Warning From Franklin Graham Spotlighted

LANCASTER – There’s a storm coming to our nation and world against biblical Christianity. Franklin Graham, President & CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse delivered an address at the 2023 National Religious Broadcasters Convention exhorting Christians to be ready and not to apologize for the Gospel in our deteriorating world. Hear more from Franklin Graham’s speech on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”