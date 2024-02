Storm System Brings Snow To The Area

LANCASTER – Our region is being hit with a storm system bringing some snow. Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham says expect 2-4 inches around the Lancaster area with higher amounts as you move to the north. Drive carefully if you must travel this morning. Many schools are delayed this morning with some closures. Stay tuned to WDAC’s Winter Watch airing at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or see the complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com.