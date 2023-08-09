Storm Damage Report Forms For Lancaster/York Counties

LANCASTER/YORK COUNTY -Emergency management agencies in Lancaster and York Counties continue to collect information on damage from the severe storms that came through on Monday. Property owners who have suffered damage can help by filling out an online Storm Damage Report. Damage would include structure damage, loss of personal belongings, and water in living areas. Property owners can access the Storm Damage Report form for Lancaster and York Counties by clicking on their respective county’s emergency management agency’s logo below. Persons in Lancaster County without internet access can contact Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency at 717-664-1200. Those in York County without internet access can contact the York County Office of Emergency Management at 717-854-2990.