Storm Cleanup Update In Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY – Storm cleanup continues in Lancaster County’s Manheim Township. Additional roadways are in the final stages of being reopened. Several intersections throughout the township continue to have traffic signals that are not functioning. Per the PA Vehicle Code, a signalized intersection that is out should be treated as a four way stop sign and all motorists should stop before proceeding. The Township’s Public Works continues to assist with street openings, assessing damage, and starting clean-up operations at several Township facilities. PPL and other utility vendors continue to work throughout the Township attempting to restore services. PPL has over 2,000 additional personnel working in the Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Pocono region from utility companies across the mid-Atlantic region and Canada in order to help expedite service restoration. PPL expects to have 100% of outages repaired by 11 p.m. tonight.