Stolen Trailer Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

NEW HOLLAND – Police in New Holland, Lancaster County, are investigating a reported theft of a 2012 Keystone Cougar travel trailer, which occurred on Wednesday, April 9. The stolen trailer, measuring 30 feet in length, had a PA registration of XGX-8311 and is distinguishable by its white color with brown decals. A picture of the stolen trailer can be seen below. Anyone with knowledge of the trailer’s whereabouts is urged to contact New Holland Police Officer Joel Stoltzfus at 717-354-4647.