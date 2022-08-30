Stolen Guns Off The Streets Of Lancaster City

LANCASTER – A Lancaster Police Officer attempted a vehicle stop at 777 Manor St. for a tail light violation. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile suspect, failed to stop and intentionally rammed the Officer’s cruiser to exit the parking lot during the stop. The juvenile suspect then backed out on to Manor St. and intentionally rammed the Officer’s cruiser a second time as he tried to follow the juvenile suspect out on to Manor St. The juvenile suspect then drove backwards down Manor St to 715 Manor where the Officer was able to push the suspect vehicle onto the sidewalk to end the vehicle pursuit. The juvenile suspect exited the vehicle and he was taken into custody by the Officer. The juvenile suspect was found to be in possession of handgun. A second handgun was located on the floor of the vehicle. Both guns were found to be stolen. The juvenile suspect was also found to be in possession marijuana and cocaine. During this vehicle pursuit two unknown suspects exited the car and fled on foot.