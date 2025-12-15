Still Time To Reach Needy People In Lebanon

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart For Lebanon to reach refugee families and those in poverty with winter essentials and the Gospel message. Winters in Lebanon are brutal. It’s cold and wet, and it even snows. Food and winter survival essentials like blankets, coats, socks, and fuel for heaters will really make a difference. Camille Melki, one of the founders of Heart for Lebanon, challenges listeners to help reach people for Jesus Christ and provide needed items for needy families this winter. Over 2 million refugees have fled to Lebanon to escape the rising Middle Eastern conflicts and threats of terrorist groups. We are praying that WDAC listeners can help at least 180 families through the campaign. An $80 tax deductible donation will help reach one family with food, winter survival essentials, and the Gospel. Operators are waiting for your call at 888-762-9985 or you can donate online by clicking the Heart For Lebanon banner at wdac.com.