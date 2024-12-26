Still Time To Apply For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebates

HARRISBURG – Eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet applied for a rebate through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are being encouraged to do so before the filing deadline on Tuesday, December 31. Although the PA Department of Revenue has already processed nearly 520,000 rebates during the current year, there are still thousands of older adults and people with disabilities who are eligible for a rebate, but have not yet submitted an application. Eligible applicants can submit a rebate application online through myPATH. It’s free to apply and assistance is also available at Department of Revenue district office s , local Area Agencies on Aging , and state legislators’ offices. Persons must reapply for a rebate every year as they are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid during the prior year.