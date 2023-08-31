Steel Beams To Be Set On Interstate 95

PHILADELPHIA – State and local officials gathered this afternoon to commemorate the setting of the first beams for the permanent reconstruction of Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia. Gov. Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll led a coordinated state, local, and federal response to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible. Efforts were ahead of schedule each step of the way to get traffic flowing on I-95 again. A temporary roadway with six lanes of traffic opened on June 23, only 12 days after the initial fire and collapse. Earlier this month, Gov. Shapiro visited High Steel Structures in Lancaster to highlight the work PA-based companies are doing on the new I-95 overpass. High Steel – using steel from the Cleveland Cliffs facility in Coatesville – is forging the steel beams that will be on the new bridge on I-95 over Cottman Avenue.