Statute Of Limitations Removed For Crimes Against Care-Dependent People

HARRISBURG – The statute of limitations would be removed for crimes committed against a care-dependent person under legislation introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Lori Mizgorski. House Bill 2483 would eliminate the statute of limitations for some of the most serious crimes when they are committed against a nonverbal, care-dependent person. Specifically, it include rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, simple or aggravated assault, and abuse or neglect. The bill defines a nonverbal, care dependent person as someone 18 years or older who, due to a physical or cognitive disability or impairment, requires assistance to meet their basic needs, and has sub-average general intellectual function accompanied by significant limitations in the adaptive function of communication. The bill awaits consideration by the House Judiciary Committee.