Statewide Coalition Initiates Parent Advisory Committee

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools (Coalition) has created the Parent Advisory Committee to advise the Coalition as it develops and implements a strategic plan for the Coalition’s objectives now and into the future. CEO, Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, Dr. Anne Clark says, “Parents are the first educators of our children. They provide love, guidance, support, and so much more for our children. They advocate for what’s best for their children and have deep insights into the needs of students, families, schools, and communities. Their intel, time, and expertise will have a profound impact on supporting public charter schools across the State of Pennsylvania.” The Coalition recently put out a call for volunteers to build the Committee from across the State and from different regions and school settings (both brick-and-mortar and cyber).