States To Sue Over DOGE Access To Government Payment Systems

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The Democrat attorneys general of Maryland and Delaware have joined with several other states in vowing to file a lawsuit to stop Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing federal payment systems containing Americans’ personal information. Thirteen attorneys general said they were taking action in defense of the Constitution, people’s right to privacy, and essential funding that individuals and communities depend on. Government officials have been among those raising concerns about DOGE’s involvement with the payment system for the federal government. They say it could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. President Trump selected Musk to shrink the size of the U.S. government. Musk has made fun of the criticism of DOGE, saying it’s saving taxpayers millions of dollars.