State’s Poll Worker Recruitment Effort Drew 1,100 Last Week

HARRISBURG (AP) — A push last week to recruit new Pennsylvania poll workers produced more than 1,100 applicants, including at least one in 58 of 67 counties. State elections officials said today the push brought in the most applicants in some of the populous suburbs of Philadelphia. Poll workers are paid to help run elections in some 9,000 polling places across the state. It’s been a challenge to recruit and train sufficient numbers during the pandemic, in part because their work can require 14- or 16-hour days.