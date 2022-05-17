Statement Released From Lt. Gov’s Campaign

BRADDOCK – PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s Campaign released a statement to inform Pennsylvanians that Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. They are anticipating it to be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, by regulating his heart rate and rhythm.
