Statement Released From Lt. Gov’s Campaign

by | May 17, 2022 | Uncategorized | 0 comments

BRADDOCK – PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s Campaign released a statement to inform Pennsylvanians that Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. They are anticipating it to be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, by regulating his heart rate and rhythm.

